{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

May 1

Wilson Paul Adams, 71, and Onesima Victoria Riffo Constanzo, 60, both of Spring Creek

May 2

Sean Lee Smith, 46, and Eathel Laurine Belville, 53, both of Spring Creek

May 3

Nathaniel Christopher Dailey, 41, and Amber Nichole Cooper, 40, both of Spring Creek

------

Ryan Seth Vincent, 26, and Brandie Renae Phinney, 25, both of Elko

------

Hunter Wayne Sandoval, 23, and Courtney Jo Steelman, 25, both of Spring Creek

------

Cameron Denny Anderson, 25, and Victoria Grey Haldeman, 26, both of Spring Creek

------

Louden Bernice Sharp, 32, and Casey Bernice Berry, 34, both of Elko

------

Joshua Kelton Kovall, 25, and Cheyenne Lynn Morris, 21, both of Elko

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

May 6

Patrick Allen Drew, 26, and Shalanena Rae Sorensen, 25, both of Spring Creek

------

Donald R. Bement, 73, and Maria Polla Gamez Wetmore, 25, both of Spring Creek

------

Matthew Russell Myers, 32, and Kayla Ann Poplin, 28, both of Spring Creek

------

Nathaniel Youngblood, 48, and Sally Marie Jimenez, 46, both of Spring Creek

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments