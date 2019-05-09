May 1
Wilson Paul Adams, 71, and Onesima Victoria Riffo Constanzo, 60, both of Spring Creek
May 2
Sean Lee Smith, 46, and Eathel Laurine Belville, 53, both of Spring Creek
May 3
Nathaniel Christopher Dailey, 41, and Amber Nichole Cooper, 40, both of Spring Creek
------
Ryan Seth Vincent, 26, and Brandie Renae Phinney, 25, both of Elko
------
Hunter Wayne Sandoval, 23, and Courtney Jo Steelman, 25, both of Spring Creek
------
Cameron Denny Anderson, 25, and Victoria Grey Haldeman, 26, both of Spring Creek
------
Louden Bernice Sharp, 32, and Casey Bernice Berry, 34, both of Elko
------
Joshua Kelton Kovall, 25, and Cheyenne Lynn Morris, 21, both of Elko
May 6
Patrick Allen Drew, 26, and Shalanena Rae Sorensen, 25, both of Spring Creek
------
Donald R. Bement, 73, and Maria Polla Gamez Wetmore, 25, both of Spring Creek
------
Matthew Russell Myers, 32, and Kayla Ann Poplin, 28, both of Spring Creek
------
Nathaniel Youngblood, 48, and Sally Marie Jimenez, 46, both of Spring Creek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.