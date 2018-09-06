Aug. 8
Anthony Monroe Danks, 28, and Megan Rae Danks, 28, both of Carlin
Aug. 9
Richard Edward Perrone, 33, and Ashley Michelle Raumaker, 24, both of Spring Creek
------
Cody Ryan Coursey, 25, and Monique Danielle Catt, 31, of Elko
------
Carlos Hector Salas, 36, and Monica Luna Robles, 29, both of Elko
Aug. 10
John Herbert Van Alstine, 58, and Louise B. Bennett, 55, both of Elko
------
Mike James Carioti, 44, and Melissa Beth Kahl, 33, both of Elko
------
Joshua Robert Petri, 30, and Carissa Mae Turner, 29, both of Elko
------
Kyle Matthew Breschini, 27, and Jennifer Elaine Mitchell, 36, both of Elko
------
Derrick Rory Braswell, 27, and Kylie Kristina Smith, 26, both of Elko
------
Daniel Ed Hood, 52, and Lell Gray, 51, both of Elko
Aug. 14
Eric Michael Clarke, 24, and Geraldini Becerra Rangel, 25, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 15
Albert Lawrence Bradley, 25, and Breanne Boulette, 26, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 17
Guy Michael Eldringhoff, 65, and Janet Kay Eldringhoff, 57, both of Elko
------
Austin Patrick Smith, 20, and Lauren Ashley Dimick, 19, both of Elko
------
Robert Michael Witbeck, 23, and Natasha Kim Simons, 17, both of Carlin
------
Jason Timothy Bohl, 33, and Heather Nicole Lamonico, 32, both of Elko
Aug. 20
Guadalupe Flores, 31, and Llesllie Raquelle Nardi, 32, both of Spring Creek
------
Jose Balderas Cerritos, 33, and Maria Guadalupe Cortez, 27, both of Elko
------
Tony Dale Pearcy, 35, and Lisa Marie Heath, 34, both of Elko
------
Edward Santillan, 22, and Brooke Aleene Coronado, 18, both of Elko
