Marriage Licenses
0 comments

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

July 9

Joshua Michael Luttrull, 32, of Elko and Tara Nichole Preece, 25, of Spring Creek

Garrett Guerette Johnson, 24, and Taylor Leigh Usry, 22, both of Spring Creek

July 10

Michael William Pimental, 49, and Melanie Leith, 42, both of Elko

Joseph Allen Perea, 30, and Kaysey Michelle Baker, 26, both of West Wendover

Joshua Paul Sandoval, 30, and Laticia Rose Gaytan, 31, both of Elko

Teresa Vyola Wood, 70, and Cindy Lynn Powers, 56, both of Battle Mountain

July 15

Fidencio Lara, 26, and Maria Evelyn Peterson, 29, both of Elko

Daniel Jay Curtis, 32, and Tiffany Rachel Leishman, 28, both of West Wendover

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House cherry-picking data on US Covid-19 death toll

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News