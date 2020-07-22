Marriage Licenses

July 9
Joshua Michael Luttrull, 32, of Elko and Tara Nichole Preece, 25, of Spring Creek
Garrett Guerette Johnson, 24, and Taylor Leigh Usry, 22, both of Spring Creek
July 10
Michael William Pimental, 49, and Melanie Leith, 42, both of Elko
Joseph Allen Perea, 30, and Kaysey Michelle Baker, 26, both of West Wendover
Joshua Paul Sandoval, 30, and Laticia Rose Gaytan, 31, both of Elko
Teresa Vyola Wood, 70, and Cindy Lynn Powers, 56, both of Battle Mountain
July 15
Fidencio Lara, 26, and Maria Evelyn Peterson, 29, both of Elko
Daniel Jay Curtis, 32, and Tiffany Rachel Leishman, 28, both of West Wendover
