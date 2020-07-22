Marriage Licenses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 9

Joshua Michael Luttrull, 32, of Elko and Tara Nichole Preece, 25, of Spring Creek

Garrett Guerette Johnson, 24, and Taylor Leigh Usry, 22, both of Spring Creek

July 10

Michael William Pimental, 49, and Melanie Leith, 42, both of Elko

Joseph Allen Perea, 30, and Kaysey Michelle Baker, 26, both of West Wendover

Joshua Paul Sandoval, 30, and Laticia Rose Gaytan, 31, both of Elko

Teresa Vyola Wood, 70, and Cindy Lynn Powers, 56, both of Battle Mountain

July 15

Fidencio Lara, 26, and Maria Evelyn Peterson, 29, both of Elko

Daniel Jay Curtis, 32, and Tiffany Rachel Leishman, 28, both of West Wendover

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0