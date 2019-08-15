{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

July 24

Garrett Tomas Kirkendoll, 21, and Bailey J. Price, 22, both of Elko

------

Dylan James Premo, 25, and Shakea Fawn Jim, 27, both of Elko

July 25

Larry D’Wayne Taylor, 37, and Athena Lynne Shrode, 26, both of Carlin

------

Jerry Thomas Fincher, 76, and Deanne Marie Cunliffe, 71, both of Elko

------

Rex Layne Simpson, 35, and Alyssa Michelle Bowers, 27, both of Elko

July 26

Justin Robert McWilliams, 24, and Tahna Raeann Peterson, 22, both of Spring Creek

------

Braiden J. Barton, 27, and Cheyenne Marie Moore, 24, both of Spring Creek

------

Ryan Luane Calton, 24, and Mikaela Donne Petker, 23, both of Wells

July 29

Morgan Allen Broadway, 21, and Emily Nicole Smith, 21, both of Spring Creek

------

Michael Patrick Pomroy, 26, and Katherine Aniciete Stevenson, 27, both of Spring Creek

------

Daniel James Barri, 28, and Madison Nicole Vasquez, 25, both of Ely

------

Dakota Allen Wiebe, 26, and Katroena Michelle Ashley, 24, both of Elko

July 30

John Henry Green, 27, and Mauriana Yvonne Gonzalez, 27, both of Elko

