July 24
Garrett Tomas Kirkendoll, 21, and Bailey J. Price, 22, both of Elko
------
Dylan James Premo, 25, and Shakea Fawn Jim, 27, both of Elko
July 25
Larry D’Wayne Taylor, 37, and Athena Lynne Shrode, 26, both of Carlin
------
Jerry Thomas Fincher, 76, and Deanne Marie Cunliffe, 71, both of Elko
------
Rex Layne Simpson, 35, and Alyssa Michelle Bowers, 27, both of Elko
July 26
Justin Robert McWilliams, 24, and Tahna Raeann Peterson, 22, both of Spring Creek
------
Braiden J. Barton, 27, and Cheyenne Marie Moore, 24, both of Spring Creek
------
Ryan Luane Calton, 24, and Mikaela Donne Petker, 23, both of Wells
July 29
Morgan Allen Broadway, 21, and Emily Nicole Smith, 21, both of Spring Creek
------
Michael Patrick Pomroy, 26, and Katherine Aniciete Stevenson, 27, both of Spring Creek
------
Daniel James Barri, 28, and Madison Nicole Vasquez, 25, both of Ely
------
Dakota Allen Wiebe, 26, and Katroena Michelle Ashley, 24, both of Elko
July 30
John Henry Green, 27, and Mauriana Yvonne Gonzalez, 27, both of Elko
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.