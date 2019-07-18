July 10
Colton Bradley Larsen, 27, and Jenika Ann Killen, 29, both of Elko
July 11
Kirby Shawn Thomas, 29, and Briseyda Luna-Rodriguez,22, both of Elko
Erac De Los Santos Marcial, 35, and Maria Del Gonzalez-Guerrero, both of West Wendover
July 12
Joseph Edward Cummins Jr., 44, and Jocelyn Rose Allison Knight, 36, both of Elko
Michael Alan Pickens, 29, and Alicia Lara, 30, both of Elko
Nicholas Loren Massie, 25, and Sarah Caitlin Campion, 24, both of Spring Creek
July 15
Pablo DeLeon Jr., 55, and Jena Marie Jensen, 44, both of Elko
July 16
Dustin Ray Shafer, 23, and Alley Verina Ford, 20, both of Elko
David Wilbur Ray IV, 43, and Sthefany Baez Paulino, 30, both of Elko
