Wedding bells

July 10

Colton Bradley Larsen, 27, and Jenika Ann Killen, 29, both of Elko

July 11

Kirby Shawn Thomas, 29, and Briseyda Luna-Rodriguez,22, both of Elko

------

Erac De Los Santos Marcial, 35, and Maria Del Gonzalez-Guerrero, both of West Wendover

July 12

Joseph Edward Cummins Jr., 44, and Jocelyn Rose Allison Knight, 36, both of Elko

------

Michael Alan Pickens, 29, and Alicia Lara, 30, both of Elko

------

Nicholas Loren Massie, 25, and Sarah Caitlin Campion, 24, both of Spring Creek

July 15

Pablo DeLeon Jr., 55, and Jena Marie Jensen, 44, both of Elko

July 16

Dustin Ray Shafer, 23, and Alley Verina Ford, 20, both of Elko

------

David Wilbur Ray IV, 43, and Sthefany Baez Paulino, 30, both of Elko

