Wedding bells

May 16

Ryan Cory Cothrun, 34, and Sara Rose Conner, 34, both of Elko

May 17

Rajneel Kumar Din, 35, and Brittany Alaina Smith, 29, both of Elko

May 20

Jose Angel Gonzalez, 21, and Alexa Rachae Morgan, 19, both of Elko

Reuben Giovanni Lacy, 29, and Dustyn Nichole Harrison, 25, both of Carlin

May 21

Christopher Marquez-Flores, 18, and Katelyn Christine Hylton, 18, both of Wells

Tyson Jacob Boulette Jr., 23, and Kandace Ellyse Lopez, 27, both of Elko

May 22

Richard Samuel Moore II, 38, and Devin Marie Tom, 40, both of Spring Creek

May 23

Cole Graham Leveille, 28, and Bailey Ann Watson, 24, both of Elko

Christopher Frank Stott, 25, and Madison Kaye Barris, 22, both of Spring Creek

Clay Ward Gremel, 52, and Regina Anne Manzonie, 34, both of Elko

May 24

Wyatt Thayne Church, 20, and Mariah Jordan Slusher, 21, both of Spring Creek

Chase Byron King, 28, and Tess Rebecca Senrud, 28, both of Spring Creek

David Bert Clarke, 59, and Kaitlyn Michelle Barber, 29, both of Elko

Harvey Jacob Hoots, 40, and Sonya Kathleen Lee, 40, both of Battle Mountain

Omar Gonzalez, 26, and Karina Hernandez-Perez, 23, both of Elko

Ricardo Francisco Vasquez, 37, and Alexandra Nunez, 24, both of Elko

May 28

Andy Manuel Quesada, 28, and Jaymie Lynn Adams, 27, both of Elko

