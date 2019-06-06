May 16
Ryan Cory Cothrun, 34, and Sara Rose Conner, 34, both of Elko
May 17
Rajneel Kumar Din, 35, and Brittany Alaina Smith, 29, both of Elko
May 20
Jose Angel Gonzalez, 21, and Alexa Rachae Morgan, 19, both of Elko
------
Reuben Giovanni Lacy, 29, and Dustyn Nichole Harrison, 25, both of Carlin
May 21
Christopher Marquez-Flores, 18, and Katelyn Christine Hylton, 18, both of Wells
------
Tyson Jacob Boulette Jr., 23, and Kandace Ellyse Lopez, 27, both of Elko
May 22
Richard Samuel Moore II, 38, and Devin Marie Tom, 40, both of Spring Creek
May 23
Cole Graham Leveille, 28, and Bailey Ann Watson, 24, both of Elko
------
Christopher Frank Stott, 25, and Madison Kaye Barris, 22, both of Spring Creek
------
Clay Ward Gremel, 52, and Regina Anne Manzonie, 34, both of Elko
May 24
Wyatt Thayne Church, 20, and Mariah Jordan Slusher, 21, both of Spring Creek
------
Chase Byron King, 28, and Tess Rebecca Senrud, 28, both of Spring Creek
------
David Bert Clarke, 59, and Kaitlyn Michelle Barber, 29, both of Elko
------
Harvey Jacob Hoots, 40, and Sonya Kathleen Lee, 40, both of Battle Mountain
------
Omar Gonzalez, 26, and Karina Hernandez-Perez, 23, both of Elko
------
Ricardo Francisco Vasquez, 37, and Alexandra Nunez, 24, both of Elko
May 28
Andy Manuel Quesada, 28, and Jaymie Lynn Adams, 27, both of Elko
