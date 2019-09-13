Aug. 16
Lynn Merrill Herzog, 42, and Tahra Marie Rugh, 49, both of Elko
------
Nathan Ray Watkins, 45, and Heather Alyce Evatt, 45, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 19
John Ray Walthers, 65, and Patricia Gail Morrison, 63, both of Elko
------
Arthur Louis Steelman III, 28, and Patricia Noel Vaculin, 25, both of Elko
Aug. 20
Jesse Bryan Gonzalez, 55, and Cheryl Lynn Ford, 54, both of Spring Creek
------
Lloyd Knight, 66, and Sharon Louise Abramowitz, 66, both of Pahrump
------
Jorge Luis Landeros-Cuevas, 29, and Patricia Rodriguez-Martinez, 37, both of West Wendover
Aug. 21
Jason Elden Logsden, 48, and Wendy Marie Roberts, 46, both of Elko
Aug. 23
Isidro Rosales Silva, 45, and Zonia Castro-Rivera, 39, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 26
Austin Paul Fuchs, 21, and Jaron C. Templeton, 18, both of Spring Creek
Sept. 9
Michael Troy Escamilla, 34, and Meghann Marie White, 29, both of Elko
------
Gonzalez Rafael Velasco, 20, and Jaqueline Robles, 22, both of Elko
------
Shane Michael Arthur Zvorak, 27, and Joysi Saavedra Tapullima, 30, both of Elko
Sept. 5
Salvador Marin-Cervantes, 51, and Irma Dorado, 48, both of Elko
Sept. 6
Dexter Lewis Race, 32, Amy Sue Allen, 31, both of Spring Creek
------
Kyle Lance Stevenson, 31, and Katrina Renee Collins, 27, both of Spring Creek
Sept. 9
Garret Marshall Browning, 26, and Alisa Rose Hone, 26, both of Elko
------
Kaleb John Krenka, 28, and Elizabeth Marie Barry, 30, both of Elko
------
Aaron Scott Heinbaugh, 31, and Sidney Makayla Clark, 22, both of Elko
Sept. 10
Billy Sage Williams, 29, and Jamie Taylor Rickards, 24, both of Spring Creek
------
Domingo Joseph Leonis, 30, and Haylee Jean Patterson, 26, both of Elko
