Wedding bells

Aug. 16

Lynn Merrill Herzog, 42, and Tahra Marie Rugh, 49, both of Elko

------

Nathan Ray Watkins, 45, and Heather Alyce Evatt, 45, both of Spring Creek

Aug. 19

John Ray Walthers, 65, and Patricia Gail Morrison, 63, both of Elko

------

Arthur Louis Steelman III, 28, and Patricia Noel Vaculin, 25, both of Elko

Aug. 20

Jesse Bryan Gonzalez, 55, and Cheryl Lynn Ford, 54, both of Spring Creek

------

Lloyd Knight, 66, and Sharon Louise Abramowitz, 66, both of Pahrump

------

Jorge Luis Landeros-Cuevas, 29, and Patricia Rodriguez-Martinez, 37, both of West Wendover

Aug. 21

Jason Elden Logsden, 48, and Wendy Marie Roberts, 46, both of Elko

Aug. 23

Isidro Rosales Silva, 45, and Zonia Castro-Rivera, 39, both of Spring Creek

Aug. 26

Austin Paul Fuchs, 21, and Jaron C. Templeton, 18, both of Spring Creek

Sept. 9

Michael Troy Escamilla, 34, and Meghann Marie White, 29, both of Elko

------

Gonzalez Rafael Velasco, 20, and Jaqueline Robles, 22, both of Elko

------

Shane Michael Arthur Zvorak, 27, and Joysi Saavedra Tapullima, 30, both of Elko

Sept. 5

Salvador Marin-Cervantes, 51, and Irma Dorado, 48, both of Elko

Sept. 6

Dexter Lewis Race, 32, Amy Sue Allen, 31, both of Spring Creek

------

Kyle Lance Stevenson, 31, and Katrina Renee Collins, 27, both of Spring Creek

Sept. 9

Garret Marshall Browning, 26, and Alisa Rose Hone, 26, both of Elko

------

Kaleb John Krenka, 28, and Elizabeth Marie Barry, 30, both of Elko

------

Aaron Scott Heinbaugh, 31, and Sidney Makayla Clark, 22, both of Elko

Sept. 10

Billy Sage Williams, 29, and Jamie Taylor Rickards, 24, both of Spring Creek

------

Domingo Joseph Leonis, 30, and Haylee Jean Patterson, 26, both of Elko

