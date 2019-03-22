Try 3 months for $3
Wedding bells

Feb. 27

Edward James Guerrero, 34, and Kristina Martinez-Ramirez, 31, both of Elko

------

Richard Alin Beane, 39, and Kelsey Audrey Frances Murphy, 23, both of Elko

Feb. 28

Jesse L. Luna, 26, and Raelynn Kayla Gutierrez, 26, both of Elko

March 4

John Manuel Nachiondo, 57, and Lisa Ann Bailey, 52, both of Elko

------

Nicholas Jon Kyriss, 28, and Amber Dawn Hatch, 25, both of Spring Creek

March 5

David Jake Capron, 29, and Megan Lorraine Rehberg, 24, both of Elko

March 6

Nathan Alan Rogers, 38, and Brooke Leann Sharlow, 26, both of Carlin

------

David George Young Jr., 41, and Sheryl Green, 42, both of Spring Creek

March 13

Alexander Michael Davis, 24, and Nicole Maria Dietrich, 23, both of Spring Creek

March 14

William Wayne Ziegenbein, 35, and Brittney Renae Byram, 28, both of Spring Creek

March 15

Daniel Mandred Durand, 34, and Bubpasawat Luangviriya, 25, both of Sparks

------

Colton McCay Neary, 23, and Nichole Mariah Brown, 25, both of Elko

March 19

Christopher Thomas McKenzie, 31, and Estefania Milagros Salazar, 28, both of Spring Creek

March 18

Martin Kim Mace, 59, of Bear River, Wyoming, and Doreen Lin Moore, 53, of Deeth

