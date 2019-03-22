Feb. 27
Edward James Guerrero, 34, and Kristina Martinez-Ramirez, 31, both of Elko
------
Richard Alin Beane, 39, and Kelsey Audrey Frances Murphy, 23, both of Elko
Feb. 28
Jesse L. Luna, 26, and Raelynn Kayla Gutierrez, 26, both of Elko
March 4
John Manuel Nachiondo, 57, and Lisa Ann Bailey, 52, both of Elko
------
Nicholas Jon Kyriss, 28, and Amber Dawn Hatch, 25, both of Spring Creek
March 5
David Jake Capron, 29, and Megan Lorraine Rehberg, 24, both of Elko
March 6
Nathan Alan Rogers, 38, and Brooke Leann Sharlow, 26, both of Carlin
------
David George Young Jr., 41, and Sheryl Green, 42, both of Spring Creek
March 13
Alexander Michael Davis, 24, and Nicole Maria Dietrich, 23, both of Spring Creek
March 14
William Wayne Ziegenbein, 35, and Brittney Renae Byram, 28, both of Spring Creek
March 15
Daniel Mandred Durand, 34, and Bubpasawat Luangviriya, 25, both of Sparks
------
Colton McCay Neary, 23, and Nichole Mariah Brown, 25, both of Elko
March 19
Christopher Thomas McKenzie, 31, and Estefania Milagros Salazar, 28, both of Spring Creek
March 18
Martin Kim Mace, 59, of Bear River, Wyoming, and Doreen Lin Moore, 53, of Deeth
