Wedding bells

Dec. 13

Christian Michael Salvo, 18, and Katlyn Marie Wirfs, 20, both of Elko

Dec. 14

Dennis Franklin Marsh, 67, and Trudy C. Quong, 58, both of Ely

------

Christopher Austin King, 28, and Chancee Arlene Slade, 20, both of Spring Creek

Dec. 17

Shane Lee McCurdy, 34, and Amber Strom Montolla, 44, both of Spring Creek

------

Chad Allen Soester, 44, and Bobbi Jo Wilcox, 43, both of Elko

Dec. 21

Eric Rena Velasquez, 28, and Mirna Naranjo, 27, both of Elko

