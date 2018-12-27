Dec. 13
Christian Michael Salvo, 18, and Katlyn Marie Wirfs, 20, both of Elko
Dec. 14
Dennis Franklin Marsh, 67, and Trudy C. Quong, 58, both of Ely
------
Christopher Austin King, 28, and Chancee Arlene Slade, 20, both of Spring Creek
Dec. 17
Shane Lee McCurdy, 34, and Amber Strom Montolla, 44, both of Spring Creek
------
Chad Allen Soester, 44, and Bobbi Jo Wilcox, 43, both of Elko
Dec. 21
Eric Rena Velasquez, 28, and Mirna Naranjo, 27, both of Elko
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.