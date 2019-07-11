{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

June 26

Matt Leahy, 45, and Sandra Leigh Gsoell, 38, both of Elko

------

Carl Ray Alexander Jr., 44, of Spring Creek and Renee Anne Gunkel, 47, of Allyn, Washington

June 28

Edwardo Manuel Quesada, 27, and Dalia Lizbett Martinez-Haro, 22, both of Elko

------

Brandon James Carr, 33, and Brianne Sheilene Weaser, 25, both of Elko

------

Kammren West Henderson, 22, and Madison Taylor Brock, 21, both of Spring Creek

July 1

Roberto Carrero-Llamas, 32, and Janneth Estefani Mendez, 26, both of Elko

------

Lane Anthony Wegner, 56, and Thea Frances Nieto, 48, both of Ruby Valley

------

Eduardo M. Del Angel Pazos, 20, and Eva Betania Flores, 18, both of Elko

------

Triston Beau Young, 36, and Samantha Kaye Proctor, 35, both of Spring Creek

July 2

Wesley Scott Lydon, 49, and Crystal May Lydon, 35, both of Spring Creek

------

Kristian Edleroy Jones, 19, and Bailey Michelle Hadlock, 18, both of Elko

July 3

Samuel Richard Schick, 24, and Sarah Beth Chappell, 28, both of Spring Creek

------

Brandon Phillip Mayes, 29, and Amber Reine Covault, 29, both of Elko

July 5

Garrett Michael Cadwell, 22, and Brianna D. Francelj, 23, both of Elko

------

Gary Lynn Harp Jr., 47, and Katrina Noel Bocox, 29, both of Elko

July 9

Alejandro V. Carlos-Avila, 23, and Ema Palafox, 34, both of West Wendover

------

Brant James Schumacher, 29, and Hayley Jo Smith, 27, both of Elko

------

Phillip H. Chacon, 66, and Maria Mitilia Matthews, 63, both of Elko

