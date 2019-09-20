Sept. 12
Christopher Michael Matson, 43, and Lori Marie Otto, 41, both of Elko
Sylvia Lynn Wines, 29, and Khatlyn Dakota Micheli-Gordon, 27, both of Carlin
Sept. 13
Richard Earl Greener, 26, and Desiree Renee Williams, 24, both of Spring Creek
Boyd L. Preece, 77, and Suzette Arnoco Retubado, 38, both of Spring Creek
Daniel Kent Chacon, 33, and Katrina Noel Bocox, 29, both of Elko
Sept. 16
James Nathan Little, 30, and Sadie Jo Pope, 23, both of Elko
Joshua Thomas Toney, 19, and Dallas Riley Booth, 17, both of Elko
Sept. 17
Frederick Devin Parker, 57, and Candice Amber Ashby, 49, both of Spring Creek
