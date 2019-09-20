{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

Sept. 12

Christopher Michael Matson, 43, and Lori Marie Otto, 41, both of Elko

Sylvia Lynn Wines, 29, and Khatlyn Dakota Micheli-Gordon, 27, both of Carlin

Sept. 13

Richard Earl Greener, 26, and Desiree Renee Williams, 24, both of Spring Creek

Boyd L. Preece, 77, and Suzette Arnoco Retubado, 38, both of Spring Creek

Daniel Kent Chacon, 33, and Katrina Noel Bocox, 29, both of Elko

Sept. 16

James Nathan Little, 30, and Sadie Jo Pope, 23, both of Elko

Joshua Thomas Toney, 19, and Dallas Riley Booth, 17, both of Elko

Sept. 17

Frederick Devin Parker, 57, and Candice Amber Ashby, 49, both of Spring Creek

