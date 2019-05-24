May 9
Christofer Lee Thome, 28, and Jenny Lyn Zorn, 31, both of Elko
May 13
Jed Baker, 76, and Deborah Sue Liss, 61, both of Spring Creek
Troy Ray Downs, 21, and Bobbi Lynn Cagle, 21, both of Spring Creek
May 14
Joel David Thompson, 34, and Jessica Dawn Walters, 34, both of Spring Creek
Bradley Austin Beckwith, 34, and Kathryn Elizabeth Snyder-Farmer, 36, both of Elko
