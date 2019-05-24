{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

May 9

Christofer Lee Thome, 28, and Jenny Lyn Zorn, 31, both of Elko

May 13

Jed Baker, 76, and Deborah Sue Liss, 61, both of Spring Creek

Troy Ray Downs, 21, and Bobbi Lynn Cagle, 21, both of Spring Creek

May 14

Joel David Thompson, 34, and Jessica Dawn Walters, 34, both of Spring Creek

Bradley Austin Beckwith, 34, and Kathryn Elizabeth Snyder-Farmer, 36, both of Elko

