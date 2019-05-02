April 17
Keegan Davin Quintana, 22, and Megan Elizabeth Gardner, 26, both of Elko
April 18
Andrew William Triste, 25, and Tori Elaine Robbins, 25, both of Elko
April 19
Ivan Ray Henderson, 52, and Shannon Lee Holden Doutt, 51, both of Spring Creek
------
Bradley Alan Broughton, 48, and Meghan Rose Lewis, 35, both of Elko
April 22
Logan Tyler Warren, 27, and Heather Brianna West, 26, both of Spring Creek
April 24
Frederic Earl Coleman, 44, and Angelina Marie Mendoza-Daley, 39, both of Elko
April 26
Brian Joseph Johnson, 43, and Lenny Martinez, 44, both of Elko
------
Daniel Treadway Davis, 64, and Wendy Michelle Benson, 42, both of Elko
April 29
Steven Duane Jones, 32, and Courtney Marie Kreutzer, 19, of Spring Creek
------
Fernando Jose Reina, 47, and Adriana Mihaela Ionica, 34, both of West Wendover
