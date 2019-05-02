{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

April 17

Keegan Davin Quintana, 22, and Megan Elizabeth Gardner, 26, both of Elko

April 18

Andrew William Triste, 25, and Tori Elaine Robbins, 25, both of Elko

April 19

Ivan Ray Henderson, 52, and Shannon Lee Holden Doutt, 51, both of Spring Creek

Bradley Alan Broughton, 48, and Meghan Rose Lewis, 35, both of Elko

April 22

Logan Tyler Warren, 27, and Heather Brianna West, 26, both of Spring Creek

April 24

Frederic Earl Coleman, 44, and Angelina Marie Mendoza-Daley, 39, both of Elko

April 26

Brian Joseph Johnson, 43, and Lenny Martinez, 44, both of Elko

Daniel Treadway Davis, 64, and Wendy Michelle Benson, 42, both of Elko

April 29

Steven Duane Jones, 32, and Courtney Marie Kreutzer, 19, of Spring Creek

Fernando Jose Reina, 47, and Adriana Mihaela Ionica, 34, both of West Wendover

