Jan. 25
Dak McCallister, 40, and Suzanne Chambers, 50, both of Spring Creek
------
Samuel Louis Rushton, 20, and Lynsey Mae Hansen, 24, both of Spring Creek
------
Israel de Jesus Flores-Gomez, 31, and Guadalupe Ruiz, 30, both of Wells
Jan. 28
Shantell Denise Timmons, 26, and Monica Villegas, 30, both of Elko
