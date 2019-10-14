Sept. 18
Trinity Michael Perkins, 31, and Brittany Marie Gregory, 27, both of Spring Creek
Sept. 23
Joshua Kean Kirkwood, 24, and Markie Shanntel Lewis-Long, 27, both of Elko
Ryan Keith Hattrup, 39, and Amber Marie King, 38, both of Elko
Sept. 25
Robert James Nichols, 33, and Summer Lee Vincent, 33, both of Carlin
Sept. 26
Derek Christopher Ernst, 32, and Sarah Marie Ward, 30, both of Spring Creek
Sept. 27
Querino Benito Vargas Jr., 33, and Kimberly Diane Hess, 36, both of Elko
Abigail Rose Galindo, 34, and Letician Micaela Morales, 30, both of Elko
Michael J. Masterjohn, 38, and Marcia Ellen Bogner, 43, both of Spring Creek
Tyler Thomas Pope. 23, and Torie Alyssa Foutz, 22, both of Elko
Matthew Delbert Paul, 23, and Kayla K. Valdez, 24, both of Spring Creek
Joe R. Delgado, 63, of Las Vegas and Marilynn Nadine Durr, 59, of Elko
Sept. 30
Ryan Clay Coleman, 25, and Jennifer Lanee Bain, 27, both of Elko
Zackary Daniel Ormond, 28, and Samantha Marie Arthur, 26, both of Spring Creek
Jeffrey Alvin Osgood, 41, and Jo Dee Leigh Webb, 38, both of Spring Creek
Oct. 1
James Scott Wieferich, 55, and Eleanor Julia Draiss, 61, both of Carlin
Oct. 3
Colin Wayne Sanders, 35, and Carrie Ann Sanders, 38, both of Spring Creek
James Robert Leedy, 23, and Sue Yong Scheck, 32, both of Elko
Oct. 4
Aleko Jack Jensen, 45, and Jessica Elizabeth Cole, 38, both of Spring Creek
Dylan Michael Walter, 24, and Stephanie Valdivia Noriega, 26, both of Battle Mountain
Caleb Lee Taylor, 28, and Ciana Jacyne Parker, 26, both of Spring Creek
Heith Erin Renfro, 44, and Laura Lee Cordova, 49, both of Spring Creek
Oct. 7
James Alan Moen, 52, and Leona S. McKeever, 59, both of Carlin
Jose Miguel Moreno, 27, and Dezarae Alexis Ramos, 29, both of Elko
Wade Thompson Malin, 51, and Traci Lynn Strange, 56, both of West Wendover
