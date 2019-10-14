{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

Sept. 18

Trinity Michael Perkins, 31, and Brittany Marie Gregory, 27, both of Spring Creek

Sept. 23

Joshua Kean Kirkwood, 24, and Markie Shanntel Lewis-Long, 27, both of Elko

------

Ryan Keith Hattrup, 39, and Amber Marie King, 38, both of Elko

Sept. 25

Robert James Nichols, 33, and Summer Lee Vincent, 33, both of Carlin

Sept. 26

Derek Christopher Ernst, 32, and Sarah Marie Ward, 30, both of Spring Creek

Sept. 27

Querino Benito Vargas Jr., 33, and Kimberly Diane Hess, 36, both of Elko

------

Abigail Rose Galindo, 34, and Letician Micaela Morales, 30, both of Elko

------

Michael J. Masterjohn, 38, and Marcia Ellen Bogner, 43, both of Spring Creek

------

Tyler Thomas Pope. 23, and Torie Alyssa Foutz, 22, both of Elko

------

Matthew Delbert Paul, 23, and Kayla K. Valdez, 24, both of Spring Creek

------

Joe R. Delgado, 63, of Las Vegas and Marilynn Nadine Durr, 59, of Elko

Sept. 30

Ryan Clay Coleman, 25, and Jennifer Lanee Bain, 27, both of Elko

------

Zackary Daniel Ormond, 28, and Samantha Marie Arthur, 26, both of Spring Creek

------

Jeffrey Alvin Osgood, 41, and Jo Dee Leigh Webb, 38, both of Spring Creek

Oct. 1

James Scott Wieferich, 55, and Eleanor Julia Draiss, 61, both of Carlin

Oct. 3

Colin Wayne Sanders, 35, and Carrie Ann Sanders, 38, both of Spring Creek

------

James Robert Leedy, 23, and Sue Yong Scheck, 32, both of Elko

Oct. 4

Aleko Jack Jensen, 45, and Jessica Elizabeth Cole, 38, both of Spring Creek

------

Dylan Michael Walter, 24, and Stephanie Valdivia Noriega, 26, both of Battle Mountain

------

Caleb Lee Taylor, 28, and Ciana Jacyne Parker, 26, both of Spring Creek

------

Heith Erin Renfro, 44, and Laura Lee Cordova, 49, both of Spring Creek

Oct. 7

James Alan Moen, 52, and Leona S. McKeever, 59, both of Carlin

------

Jose Miguel Moreno, 27, and Dezarae Alexis Ramos, 29, both of Elko

------

Wade Thompson Malin, 51, and Traci Lynn Strange, 56, both of West Wendover

