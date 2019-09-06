Aug. 2
Timothy Matthew Meo, 23, and Shelby Grace Thompson, 22, both of Elko
———
Peter Hunt Johnson, 38, and Casandra Jean Hill, 34, both of Elko
———
Mathew Justin Bauers, 30, and Amity Faith Spring, 22, both of Spring Creek
———
Robert Leonard James III, 63, and Georgeann Williams Dalton, 61, both of Elko
Aug. 5
Seth John Busby, 20, and Alyssa Carol Schulte, 20, both of Elko
———
Scott Barrett Steninger, 31, and Jesse Katherine Ranstead, 33, both of Elko
Aug. 6
Austin David Drew, 21, and Tristen Natejah Carpenter, 20, both of Spring Creek
———
Justin Michael Pollard, 29, and Jessica Eve Branham, 24, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 8
Justin J. Hill, 30, and Eva Louella Winder, 24, both of Spring Creek
———
Thomas Joseph Hawkins, 38, and Melinda Ann Quillia, 34, both of Elko
Aug. 9
Tanner Joseph Richardson, 25, and Brittany Margaret Kathleen Leedy, 28, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 12
Zachary Raymond Rasmussen, 19, and Kami Simons, 16, both of Battle Mountain
———
Trevor Dale Thurston, 22, and Annie Shae Wood, 22, both of Spring Creek
———
Peter Austin Fromherz, 31, and Dianna DuSoleil DuSoleil, 37, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 13
Benjamin Hunter Ritz, 29, and Courtney Marie Pengelly, 27, both of Elko
———
Rafael Lopez Garcia, 35, and Andrea Valdez Villa, 42, both of Elko
Aug. 14
Daniel Charles Sides, 30, and Monica Renee Cowart, 30, both of Elko
Aug. 28
Kayne Austin Cummins, 27, and Amy Elizabeth Wellington, 26, both of Elko
———
Matthew Allen Theuret, 24, and Ashlyn Marie Littlefield, 21, both of Elko
Aug. 29
Curran Rene Kemp, 53, and Ashley Marrian Richardson, 26, both of Elko
Aug. 30
Jason Murray Watkinss, 31, and Crystal Rose Johnson, 31, both of Spring Creek
———
Nathan Gregory Odle, 41, and Nonie Angelic Adams, 44, both of Carlin
Sept. 3
Levi William Gunter, 24, and Rae Bailey Garrett, 24, both of Lamoille
———
William Harvey Dunbar, 40, and Sierra Hannah Sandstedt, 30, both of Carlin
———
Ramon G. Lopez, 62, and Martina Rivas Sandoval, 50, both of Spring Creek
———
Jeremy John Nicholson, 42, and Keren Lynette Saxton, 46, both of Spring Creek
———
Gavin James Patrick Demaline, 22, and Jadyn Larae Benoit, 21, both of Elko
