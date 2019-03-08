Try 3 months for $3
Wedding bells

Feb. 6

Michael David Wehmeyer, 39, and Audrey Jelise Adams, 40, both of Wells

Feb. 8

Justin Levi Criner, 37, and Samantha Rae Sbriglia, 26, both of Spring Creek

David Anthony Sena, 40, and Georgia Renee Crapo, 50, both of Elko

Feb. 12

Eddy Heriberto Mendoza, 43, and Lisa Renee Hysell, 33, both of Elko

Feb. 14

Daniel J. Williams Jr., 26, and Jordan Marie Kerns, 25, both of Spring Creek

Feb. 15

Karen Jo Zachry, 53, and Stephanie Lee Plaster, 52, both of Elko

Jason Thomas Hirt, 45, and Jaquelyn Raechel Emery, 29, both of Spring Creek

John George Richards Jr., 32, and Karissa Dawn Walraven, 27, both of Elko

Marco Antonio Cortez, 20, and Jordan Nicole Matlock, 20, both of Elko

Jose Martin Reyes, 53, and Peggy LouAnn Enslinger, 55, both of Elko

Feb. 19

Joseph Garrett Herring, 21, and Jessica Leann Garrity, 26, both of Spring Creek

Feb. 20

James Clarence Stafford, 27, and Shawnte Adrianne Mitchell, 18, both of Elko

Feb. 21

Jacob Omer Sharp, 34, and Kyla Marie Bright, 33, both of Elko

Feb. 22

Dwight Dwane Stoneman, 55, and Teresa Elizabeth Sommer, 54, both of Elko

Florentino Robles-Saldana, 40, and Tessa Jeannette Gomez, 34, both of Elko

