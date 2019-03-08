Feb. 6
Michael David Wehmeyer, 39, and Audrey Jelise Adams, 40, both of Wells
Feb. 8
Justin Levi Criner, 37, and Samantha Rae Sbriglia, 26, both of Spring Creek
David Anthony Sena, 40, and Georgia Renee Crapo, 50, both of Elko
Feb. 12
Eddy Heriberto Mendoza, 43, and Lisa Renee Hysell, 33, both of Elko
Feb. 14
Daniel J. Williams Jr., 26, and Jordan Marie Kerns, 25, both of Spring Creek
Feb. 15
Karen Jo Zachry, 53, and Stephanie Lee Plaster, 52, both of Elko
Jason Thomas Hirt, 45, and Jaquelyn Raechel Emery, 29, both of Spring Creek
John George Richards Jr., 32, and Karissa Dawn Walraven, 27, both of Elko
Marco Antonio Cortez, 20, and Jordan Nicole Matlock, 20, both of Elko
Jose Martin Reyes, 53, and Peggy LouAnn Enslinger, 55, both of Elko
Feb. 19
Joseph Garrett Herring, 21, and Jessica Leann Garrity, 26, both of Spring Creek
Feb. 20
James Clarence Stafford, 27, and Shawnte Adrianne Mitchell, 18, both of Elko
Feb. 21
Jacob Omer Sharp, 34, and Kyla Marie Bright, 33, both of Elko
Feb. 22
Dwight Dwane Stoneman, 55, and Teresa Elizabeth Sommer, 54, both of Elko
Florentino Robles-Saldana, 40, and Tessa Jeannette Gomez, 34, both of Elko
