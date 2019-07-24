July 17
Trent Cruz Hustead, 29, and Melissa Jean Micolicheck, 24, both of Carlin
July 18
Jose Hernandez-Gonzalez, 60, and Sandra Beltran Flores, 49, both of Elko
July 22
Felipe Diaz-Sandoval, 24, and Miriam Janeth Medrano Robles, 18, both of Elko
------
Nicolai Korcevski, 34, and Daniela Seiciuc, 34, both of Elko
------
Reiley Gene Marvel, 22, and Haelea Anne Tocatlian-Linnik, 20, both of Elko
