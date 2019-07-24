{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

July 17

Trent Cruz Hustead, 29, and Melissa Jean Micolicheck, 24, both of Carlin

July 18

Jose Hernandez-Gonzalez, 60, and Sandra Beltran Flores, 49, both of Elko

July 22

Felipe Diaz-Sandoval, 24, and Miriam Janeth Medrano Robles, 18, both of Elko

------

Nicolai Korcevski, 34, and Daniela Seiciuc, 34, both of Elko

------

Reiley Gene Marvel, 22, and Haelea Anne Tocatlian-Linnik, 20, both of Elko

