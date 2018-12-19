Try 1 month for 99¢
Wedding bells

Dec. 3

Alex Robert Coolidge, 26, and Jessica Faye Montcalm, 38, both of Spring Creek

Dec. 10

Michael Scott Davis, 22, and Autumn Jewel Hendricks, 18, both of Spring Creek

———

Josiah David Allen, 32, and Kendra Charlotte Jim, 26, both of Elko

