Wedding bells

Nov. 8 Aureliano Correa Vera Jr., 30, and Michelle Ranae Rose, 21, both of Elko

———

Robert David Curl, 31, and Candace Lorraine Lois Garrison, 25

Nov. 9

Luis Alfredo Garcia Saucedo, 26, and Jessika Renee Ciszewski, 23, both of Elko

———

Timothy James Shilts, 30, and Crystal Rose Prieskorn, 35, both of Carlin

Nov. 19

Matthew Brian Souliere, 38, and Breanne Abplanalp, 34, both of Elko

Nov. 20

Miguel Angel Espitia, 28, and Mariah Nicole H. Rivera, 27, both of Elko

———

Noel Pedro Aguirre, 38, and Katherine Balleras Bitonio, 28, both of Elko

———

Bodie Lars Irvin, 20, of Elko and Sidney Preston Hood, 19, of Spring Creek

———

Mario Andres Corona, 25, and Jessica Alejandra Hernandez Gaytan, 26, both of Elko

Nov. 21

Matthew Nicolas Anzalone, 26, and Maria G. Tello, 35, both of West Wendover

———

James Edward McIntyre, 26, and Stephanie Leigh Pomroy, 27, both of Elko

———

Jonatan Alejandro Flores, 29, and Katia Yoseth Castillo-Jimenez, 20, both of Elko

Nov. 26

Romano Solis, 34, and Yesenia Magana-Rodriguez, 29, both of Elko

———

Aarron Christopher Day, 38, and Amber Adeline Brown, 34, both of Elko

Nov. 28

James Lindsey Bosch, 55, and Cindy Ruan Bosch, 45, both of Elko

