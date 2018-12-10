Nov. 8 Aureliano Correa Vera Jr., 30, and Michelle Ranae Rose, 21, both of Elko
Robert David Curl, 31, and Candace Lorraine Lois Garrison, 25
Nov. 9
Luis Alfredo Garcia Saucedo, 26, and Jessika Renee Ciszewski, 23, both of Elko
Timothy James Shilts, 30, and Crystal Rose Prieskorn, 35, both of Carlin
Nov. 19
Matthew Brian Souliere, 38, and Breanne Abplanalp, 34, both of Elko
Nov. 20
Miguel Angel Espitia, 28, and Mariah Nicole H. Rivera, 27, both of Elko
Noel Pedro Aguirre, 38, and Katherine Balleras Bitonio, 28, both of Elko
Bodie Lars Irvin, 20, of Elko and Sidney Preston Hood, 19, of Spring Creek
Mario Andres Corona, 25, and Jessica Alejandra Hernandez Gaytan, 26, both of Elko
Nov. 21
Matthew Nicolas Anzalone, 26, and Maria G. Tello, 35, both of West Wendover
James Edward McIntyre, 26, and Stephanie Leigh Pomroy, 27, both of Elko
Jonatan Alejandro Flores, 29, and Katia Yoseth Castillo-Jimenez, 20, both of Elko
Nov. 26
Romano Solis, 34, and Yesenia Magana-Rodriguez, 29, both of Elko
Aarron Christopher Day, 38, and Amber Adeline Brown, 34, both of Elko
Nov. 28
James Lindsey Bosch, 55, and Cindy Ruan Bosch, 45, both of Elko
