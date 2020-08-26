Marriage Licenses

Aug. 13
Dondi Tage Kirk, 56, and Victoria Diana Keogh, 55, both of Elko
Sethe Estephan Alzugaray, 22, and Rylee Danielle Liberty Castro, 21, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 14
Levi Desmond Holbert, 30, of Spring Creek and Melissa Anne Perry, 30, of Lamoille
Austin Clark Elton, 34, and Andrea Marie Egger, 33, both of Elko
Daniel Ross Gardner, 25, and McKailee Tayler Robinson, 23, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 17
Edgar Clover Garcia-Villegas, 28, and Cristina Renata Giammalva, 32, both of Elko
James Dean Alan Abbott, 29, and Erika Lorraine Urriola, 30, both of Elko
Aug. 18
Ryan Frederick Waldvogel, 40, and Jamie Lynn Zach, 38, both of Spring Creek
Anthony Daniel Orrantia, 28, and Mireya Cortez-Ruiz, 29, both of Elko
Jacob William Ahlvers, 40, and Alison Maureen Raymond, 49, both of Spring Creek
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!