Marriage Licenses

Aug. 13

Dondi Tage Kirk, 56, and Victoria Diana Keogh, 55, both of Elko

Sethe Estephan Alzugaray, 22, and Rylee Danielle Liberty Castro, 21, both of Spring Creek

Aug. 14

Levi Desmond Holbert, 30, of Spring Creek and Melissa Anne Perry, 30, of Lamoille

Austin Clark Elton, 34, and Andrea Marie Egger, 33, both of Elko

Daniel Ross Gardner, 25, and McKailee Tayler Robinson, 23, both of Spring Creek

Aug. 17

Edgar Clover Garcia-Villegas, 28, and Cristina Renata Giammalva, 32, both of Elko

James Dean Alan Abbott, 29, and Erika Lorraine Urriola, 30, both of Elko

Aug. 18

Ryan Frederick Waldvogel, 40, and Jamie Lynn Zach, 38, both of Spring Creek

Anthony Daniel Orrantia, 28, and Mireya Cortez-Ruiz, 29, both of Elko

Jacob William Ahlvers, 40, and Alison Maureen Raymond, 49, both of Spring Creek

