April 3
Porter David Chidester, 30, and Shantel Tara Lund, 23, both of Elko
April 5
Seth Mitchell Anderson, 37, and Nicole Lynn Chaffin, 28, both of Winnemucca
------
Jeffery Nathan Parker, 30, and Gloria Gomez, 26, both of Elko
------
Warner D. Glenn III, 43, and Marissa Elaine DiPaola Robert, 38, both of Elko
April 9
Ricky Allen Crowder Jr., 29, and Faith Ann Huber, 21, both of Elko
April 10
Bradley Rolland Huber, 56, and Cynthia Lynette Thum, 61, both of Elko
------
Ruben Daniel Valdespino, 30, and Anastacia Cassandra Villegas, 29, both of Elko
------
William Reichenbacher, 29, and Mildren Loraellen Sibley, 31, both of Elko
April 12
Mason Ray Allen, 23, and Raine Antoinette Monger, 19, both of Elko
------
Robert Patrick McAnany, 23, and Hanna Elizabeth Fetters, 24, both of Elko
------
Emmanuel Alonso Romero, 25, and Prima Lynn Souliere, 20, both of Elko
April 16
David Richard Morgan, 41, and Samantha Jo Morgan, 31, both of Elko
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.