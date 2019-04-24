{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

April 3

Porter David Chidester, 30, and Shantel Tara Lund, 23, both of Elko

April 5

Seth Mitchell Anderson, 37, and Nicole Lynn Chaffin, 28, both of Winnemucca

------

Jeffery Nathan Parker, 30, and Gloria Gomez, 26, both of Elko

------

Warner D. Glenn III, 43, and Marissa Elaine DiPaola Robert, 38, both of Elko

April 9

Ricky Allen Crowder Jr., 29, and Faith Ann Huber, 21, both of Elko

April 10

Bradley Rolland Huber, 56, and Cynthia Lynette Thum, 61, both of Elko

------

Ruben Daniel Valdespino, 30, and Anastacia Cassandra Villegas, 29, both of Elko

------

William Reichenbacher, 29, and Mildren Loraellen Sibley, 31, both of Elko

April 12

Mason Ray Allen, 23, and Raine Antoinette Monger, 19, both of Elko

------

Robert Patrick McAnany, 23, and Hanna Elizabeth Fetters, 24, both of Elko

------

Emmanuel Alonso Romero, 25, and Prima Lynn Souliere, 20, both of Elko

April 16

David Richard Morgan, 41, and Samantha Jo Morgan, 31, both of Elko

