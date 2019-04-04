March 20
William Charles Been, 45, and Juanita Dolores Solis, 37, both of Spring Creek
March 21
Andrew Gunn Rose, 42, and Stacey Marie Shinn, 35, both of Elko
March 22
Steven Gabriel Vega-Linares, 23, of Sparks and Maira Alejandra Salazar, 22, of Elko
March 25
Casey Kent Pharis, 38, and Pontimon Chumuti, 39, both of Elko
March 26
Camron Nicolas Montoya, 21, and Hannah Kiersten Lewis, 23, both of Elko
------
Marquise Anthony Carney, 23, and Priscila Guadalupe Cossyleon, 21, both of Elko
------
David Richard Vincent, 53, and Carmen Olivia Guzman, 59, both of Elko
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.