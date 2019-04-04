{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

March 20

William Charles Been, 45, and Juanita Dolores Solis, 37, both of Spring Creek

March 21

Andrew Gunn Rose, 42, and Stacey Marie Shinn, 35, both of Elko

March 22

Steven Gabriel Vega-Linares, 23, of Sparks and Maira Alejandra Salazar, 22, of Elko

March 25

Casey Kent Pharis, 38, and Pontimon Chumuti, 39, both of Elko

March 26

Camron Nicolas Montoya, 21, and Hannah Kiersten Lewis, 23, both of Elko

Marquise Anthony Carney, 23, and Priscila Guadalupe Cossyleon, 21, both of Elko

David Richard Vincent, 53, and Carmen Olivia Guzman, 59, both of Elko

