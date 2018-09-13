Aug. 22
Kenneth James Wyllie, 46, and Charlotte Elizabeth Rhoden, 37, both of Carlin
Aug. 24
Joshua Edward Jansen, 30, and Mikaella Elaina Rough, 34, both of Elko
------
Martin Joseph Paris, 27, and Alexis Irene Johnson, 25, both of Lamoille
------
Shaun Michael Knopp, 34, and Sarah Frances Schaff, 33, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 27
Eric Thomas Kraft, 26, and Dakota Renee Adkins, 23, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 28
Tyerel Jahn Goddard, 32, of Elko and Jordan Ann Tope, 27, of Spring Creek
------
Anthony Ray Davies, 38, and Jennifer Marie Walker, 23, both of Elko
Aug. 29
Payden Fulle Shafer, 22, and Sarah M. Romero, 34, both of Elko
------
Spencer E. Hatch, 21, and Kellie Nicole Kinsman, 20, both of Spring Creek
------
De Von Duran Smart, 25, and Vanessa Whitney Jim, 25, both of Elko
Aug. 31
Carlos Castro-Benitez, 31, and Noemi Carrillo, 23, both of Elko
------
Robert Francis Hornbarger, 27, and Samantha Anderson, 25, both of Elko
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.