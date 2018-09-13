Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Wedding bells

Aug. 22

Kenneth James Wyllie, 46, and Charlotte Elizabeth Rhoden, 37, both of Carlin

Aug. 24

Joshua Edward Jansen, 30, and Mikaella Elaina Rough, 34, both of Elko

Martin Joseph Paris, 27, and Alexis Irene Johnson, 25, both of Lamoille

Shaun Michael Knopp, 34, and Sarah Frances Schaff, 33, both of Spring Creek

Aug. 27

Eric Thomas Kraft, 26, and Dakota Renee Adkins, 23, both of Spring Creek

Aug. 28

Tyerel Jahn Goddard, 32, of Elko and Jordan Ann Tope, 27, of Spring Creek

Anthony Ray Davies, 38, and Jennifer Marie Walker, 23, both of Elko

Aug. 29

Payden Fulle Shafer, 22, and Sarah M. Romero, 34, both of Elko

Spencer E. Hatch, 21, and Kellie Nicole Kinsman, 20, both of Spring Creek

De Von Duran Smart, 25, and Vanessa Whitney Jim, 25, both of Elko

Aug. 31

Carlos Castro-Benitez, 31, and Noemi Carrillo, 23, both of Elko

Robert Francis Hornbarger, 27, and Samantha Anderson, 25, both of Elko

