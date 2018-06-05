May 17
Christopher Lee Crowder, 27, and Alyssa Morgan Tabor Lee, 25, both of Elko
———
Brad Lee Paige, 57, and Susan Clizbe, 67, both of Elko
May 18
Nicholas Richard Mendoza, 33, and Briana Lee Anderson, 28, both of Elko
———
Rex Leon Hockett, 56, and Sara Ann Riley, 47 both of Elko
May 21
Jeffrey Ray Pope, 40, and Delores Marie Pope, 37, both of Elko
May 22
Dillon Zander Pollock, 27, of Spring Creek and Deanne Marie Damele, 24, of Eureka
May 23
Jaron Daniel Adams, 24, and Janet Moria McCrary, 25, both of Spring Creek
May 24
Taylor Kristopher Buck, 19, and Mariah Nicole Ruth, 19, both of Elko
———
Patrick Michael Haye, 52, and Heather Tara Sanderson, 45, both of Spring Creek
May 25
Scott Allen Gavorsky, 47, and Michelle Annette Phay, 49, both of Elko
———
Brenden Neil McBride, 23, and Stacy Ann Nye, 25, both of Spring Creek
———
Joseph Robert Keating Jr., 36, and Mistie Dawn Cole, 25, both of Spring Creek
May 29
Thomas Frank DeBraga, 29, and Shay Michelle Yopps, 26, both of Spring Creek
