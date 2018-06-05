Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Wedding bells

May 17

Christopher Lee Crowder, 27, and Alyssa Morgan Tabor Lee, 25, both of Elko

———

Brad Lee Paige, 57, and Susan Clizbe, 67, both of Elko

May 18

Nicholas Richard Mendoza, 33, and Briana Lee Anderson, 28, both of Elko

———

Rex Leon Hockett, 56, and Sara Ann Riley, 47 both of Elko

May 21

Jeffrey Ray Pope, 40, and Delores Marie Pope, 37, both of Elko

May 22

Dillon Zander Pollock, 27, of Spring Creek and Deanne Marie Damele, 24, of Eureka

May 23

Jaron Daniel Adams, 24, and Janet Moria McCrary, 25, both of Spring Creek

May 24

Taylor Kristopher Buck, 19, and Mariah Nicole Ruth, 19, both of Elko

———

Patrick Michael Haye, 52, and Heather Tara Sanderson, 45, both of Spring Creek

May 25

Scott Allen Gavorsky, 47, and Michelle Annette Phay, 49, both of Elko

———

Brenden Neil McBride, 23, and Stacy Ann Nye, 25, both of Spring Creek

———

Joseph Robert Keating Jr., 36, and Mistie Dawn Cole, 25, both of Spring Creek

May 29

Thomas Frank DeBraga, 29, and Shay Michelle Yopps, 26, both of Spring Creek

0

