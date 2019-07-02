{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

June 5

Jack Williams McGibbon, 28, and Kristen Anne Rackley, 23, both of Elko

------

Rafael Luna, 21, and Emely Salazar, 19, both of Elko

------

Erik Lee Ralph, 48, and Shelley Dawn Petersen, 49, both of Spring Creek

------

James Michael Koch, 48, and Amanda Ellen Wendel, 37, both of Spring Creek

June 6

Nathan Kelly Bailey, 30, and Ashlie Kay Parker, 28, both of Elko

------

Matthew Kevin Smith, 25, and Abby Marie Ogle, 24, both of Spring Creek

June 7

Christopher James Barnes, 29, and Samantha Joellen Jolly, 32, both of Carlin

------

Troy Robert Leith, 47, and Michelle Jo Bailey, 45, both of Elko

------

Ryan Arland Hess, 23, and Chelsea Denise Hogge, 21, both of Spring Creek

------

Tyler Dennis Haldeman, 23, and Elizabeth DeeAnn Sadler, 20, both of Elko

June 10

Terrence Arthur Kivisto, 33, and Casey Maureen Lenox, 29, both of Elko

------

Kyler Ross Jones, 24, and Alyssa Nicole Gloeckner, 22, both of Spring Creek

June 11

Derek James Schaffner, 25, and Hatty Mae Brown, 25, both of Spring Creek

------

Sebastian Garcia Sanchez, 25, and Gabriela Mata, 26, both of Jackpot

------

Ismael Flores, 39, and Savannah Marie Smithson, 21, both of Elko

June 12

Thomas Martinez, 53, and Valerie Patricia Abeyta, 46, both of Lamoille

June 13

Gregor William Ellis, 29, and Stephani Rae Spilker, 33, both of Elko

------

Justin Dean Webb, 29, and Stephany Holly Zimmerman, 28, both of Elko

------

Keven Charles McGibbon, 31, and Minette Celestina Mendive, 25, both of Elko

------

William James McGrew, 30, and Katelyn Ann Lefeber, 20, both of Elko

June 14

Martin Aguilar Jr., 28, and Whitney Rene Dean, 22, both of Elko

June 17

Jeffrey Lane Elliott, 23, and Rebekah Lynn Mims, 24, both of Spring Creek

June 18

Daniel Steven Mortensen, 47, and Kristina Moore, 41, both of Spring Creek

June 19

Matthew Scott Boltz, 31, and Jacquilin Nichole Malenosky, 40, both of Elko

June 21

Lazaro Aguilar Rodriguez, 24, and Selina Faye Johnny, 24, both of Wells

------

Nicholas Richard Strilka, 50, and Kate M. Kozminski, 38, both of Elko

June 25

Quinn Alan Wilson, 22, and Jasmine Elizabeth Smith, 21, both of Spring Creek

------

Jorge Rivera-Pinedo, 27, and Shayna Allene Hernandez, 23, both of West Wendover

