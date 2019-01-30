ELKO — Country music legends Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are coming to Elko for the first time to celebrate their love of the West and its music at the 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
The group will perform at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Elko Convention Center.
Stuart and music producer Jim Rooney will also host a discussion of Marty’s career, music and songwriting earlier in the day at 12:30 p.m. at the G Three Bar Theater in the Western Folklife Center.
Stuart is a five-time Grammy winner, platinum recording artist, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, Grand Ole Opry star, country music archivist, photographer, musician and songwriter.
Since starting out singing gospel as a child, Stuart has spent more than four decades celebrating American roots music. His teenage years on tour with bluegrass legend Lester Flatt in the 1970s were followed by six years in Johnny Cash’s band in the ‘80s, and a chart-topping tenure as a solo artist in the ‘90s.
Stuart also hosts a Late Night Jam at The Ryman, a yearly tradition which kicks off the CMA Music Festival. The singer and his band also recently won the award for “Duo/Group of the Year” at the Americana Music Association’s 16th Annual Americana Honors & Awards.
Stuart has now returned to his first love, country music, in his album “Way Out West,” produced by Mike Campbell (of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers).
“Way Out West” on Superlatone was released March 10, 2017, and MOJO named it one of their “Best Americana Albums of 2017.” The album was conceived as a love letter to the promised land of California by one of country music’s living legends, who has played with everyone from Johnny Cash to Lester Flatt.
NPR Music proclaims, “‘Way Out West’ is Marty Stuart’s album-length paean to the myth and magic of the American West. It finds country’s stalwart neo-traditionalist turning cosmic cowboy for a journey through the Joshua trees, shadowy canyons and desert dreams that tantalize travelers with the promise of a golden shore on the other side.”
“Way Out West” is available on CD, vinyl and digitally.
Tickets for the performance and the discussion are available online or by calling 738-508 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or toll free at 888-880-5885.
