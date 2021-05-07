Mary Headley is a districtwide nurse for the Elko County School District.

“Not only does Mary fix all the boo-boos but she also ensures the health and well-being of the students and staff of ECSD,” said her nomination. “It is no secret that our community nurses work hard every single day, now throw a worldwide pandemic into the mix, and what do you see? Superheroes! Mary is a superhero mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend, and nurse.”

Headley said she wanted to be a nurse from the time she was 15.

“I always thought it would be the best job ever. I looked forward to helping people. Little did I know that it would be so much more than that!”

Born and raised in Las Vegas, she attended UNLV for her Associate and Bachelor’s Degrees in Nursing. Then she worked at Sunrise Hospital for many years.

“I worked in ICU, recovery room, case management and home health,” she said. “I also worked at St. Rose Hospital in the recovery room. I was the Manager of Pre-op, PACU and Pain Management at Parkway Surgery Center.”

It was in Las Vegas that she met the man who was to become her husband. He was from Elko, and they moved here in 2009 when he retired.