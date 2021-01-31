Master of the spoken word: Paul Zarzyski

On stage, Zarzyski flies from one topic to another. During a show in 2016, he recited a poem about his dog and the Green Bay Packers before launching in "to what appeared to be an ode to antipasto where the poet said Italians are good for turning what is 'sad into mad' and mad into glad," the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

"I write to turn misery into comedy," he told the audience.

Each year, Zarzyski has expanded his role, at one point going from poet to lyricist. After some encouragement from Canadian legend Ian Tyson, he began co-writing songs with Hal Cannon and Gail Stieger.

Among his recognitions, Zarzyski has won several Western Writers of America Spur Awards for his poetry and his collaborations with fellow Montanan Wylie Gustafson and singer-songwriter Tom Russell. In 1996, he was honored with the National Cowboy Hall of Fame's Wrangler Award. He received the Montana Governor's Arts Award for Literature in 2005.

Eventually, he added teacher to his poetry duties, hosting workshops for aspiring poets eager to learn from Zarzyski's wealth of knowledge.

The experience has energized Zarzyski, who told Elko Daily in 2017 that it is "more satisfying than walking on stage in front of a full room and really nailing it."