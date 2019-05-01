ELKO – Learn about folk medicine, create a felted cellphone purse, and enjoy history brought to life at the California Trail Interpretive Center.
The Trail Center is presenting a variety of family-friendly programs throughout May. The following programs are free and open to everyone:
May 4, 10 a.m.: Folk Medicine and Plants of the Great Basin
Throughout history, Great Basin Native Americans have passed the knowledge of the plants and their usefulness from generation to generation. Join Great Basin Institute Technician Breana Esparza and find out why grandma’s homemade remedies actually make sense.
May 5, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Survive and Advance
California Trail emigrants made tough decisions while traversing the West. One decision could often be the difference between successfully making it to California – or not.
Join Park Ranger Greg Feathers for a game of skill and chance. Junior rangers will travel on a scaled down version of the Trail and make a series of tough choices. The stakes are high, and the outcomes of your decisions will determine whether you make it to California and start a new life, or fail and perish. Age 8 and up.
May 11, 1-4 p.m.: An Introduction to Wet Felting
The process of binding fibers together through wet felting has been around for centuries. Join Deb McFarlane and learn how to felt and create your own colorful, felted cellphone purse.
The program uses ancient techniques to create a useful, modern purse. Materials provided. Class size is limited, and registration is required. To register, call 738-1849.
May 12, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Archaeology for Kids
Attention all kids: Learn how to locate and identify artifacts and hidden treasures. Join Great Basin Institute Technician Cody Walton and learn field techniques used by archaeologists. Junior rangers will learn how to identify ancient tools found throughout Nevada.
May 18 -19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: California Trail Days
California Trail Days brings history to life. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the pioneer encampment and Shoshone summer camp. Young visitors can learn how to shoot a bow, pan for gold, play pioneer games, and much more.
This year’s theme is “Trails to Rails.” The event will provide a variety of programs focused on the Transcontinental Railroad. For a program schedule, visit www.californiatrailcenter.org.
May 25, 10 a.m.: What's for Dinner? Mammoth! The Atlatl and Prehistoric Hunting Techniques
The atlatl revolutionized hunting for prehistoric people, and enabled them to take down large prey from long distances. Evidence suggests that the atlatl was used throughout the world for over 25,000 years, but the invention of the bow and arrow ended the atlatl's reign as a premier hunting weapon.
Do you have what it takes to bring down a mammoth with an atlatl? Join BLM Elko District Archaeologist Dayna Reale as she presents an overview of the history of the atlatl, followed by an interactive live demonstration.
May 26, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Corn Husk Dolls
Children's toys have changed a lot over the years. Corn husk dolls were first made by Native Americans and later adopted by the settlers. Join Jordan Thomas and learn how to make your own cornhusk doll.
The California Trail Interpretive Center is located eight miles west of Elko on I-80, Hunter exit 292. The Center is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
