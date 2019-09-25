ELKO – Learn about strange medical cures, help out with chores in the wagon camp, and learn how to square dance at the California Trail Interpretive Center.
The Trail Center is presenting a variety of family friendly programs throughout October. The following programs are free and open to everyone:
Oct. 6, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Pioneer Chores and Games
Hey kids: Think your chores at home are hard? Join Visitor Guide Jordan Thomas in the pioneer camp and learn how to haul water, wash clothes, gather fuel for your campfire, and other pioneer chores. After chores, learn how to play pioneer games, no batteries or electricity required.
Oct. 12, 10 a.m.: Pioneer Square Dancing
Bring your dancing shoes to the California Trail Interpretive Center and learn how to square dance just like the pioneers did. Dave and Dixie Starbuck will be the instructors for the dance. No experience required. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate.
Oct. 13, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Survive and Advance
California Trail emigrants made tough decisions while traversing the West. One decision could often be the difference between successfully making it to California – or not.
Join Trail Center Volunteer Dinna Frost for a game of skill and chance. Junior rangers will travel on a scaled down version of the Trail and make a series of tough choices. The stakes are high, and the outcomes of your decisions will determine whether you make it to California and start a new life, or fail and perish. Ages eight and up.
You have free articles remaining.
Oct. 19, 10 a.m.: Other Ways West: Alternate Pioneer Routes to California
Did you know that the California Trail was not the only way people traveled to California in the mid-19th century? Hundreds of thousands chose to avoid the overland trail and take alternate routes through and around Central and South America. Join interpreter Tim Burns as he discusses the emigrant experience in jungles, open oceans and unfamiliar cities.
October 26, 10:00 a.m.: Honey, Mud, and Maggots: Medical Practices of the California Trail
The California Trail was a perilous trek, and the demand for frontier doctors was booming; but how did these doctors treat wounds and illnesses without hospitals, ambulances, or emergency rooms? Interpreter Becky Stanton will discuss the medical practices of the mid-19th century, from leeches and bone saws to mercury and arsenic. Due to subject content, it is recommended that audience members be at least 14 years old. Call 775-738-1849 for more information.
Oct. 27, 2 p.m.: What’s for Dinner? Mammoth! The Atlatl and Prehistoric Hunting Techniques
The atlatl revolutionized hunting for prehistoric people, and enabled them to take down large prey from long distances. Evidence suggests that the atlatl was used throughout the world for over 25,000 years, but the invention of the bow and arrow ended the atlatl’s reign as a premier hunting weapon.
Do you have what it takes to bring down a mammoth with an atlatl? Join BLM Elko District Archaeologist Stephanie Jeffries as she presents an overview of the history of the atlatl, followed by an interactive live demonstration.
The California Trail Interpretive Center is located eight miles west of Elko on I-80, Hunter exit 292. The Center is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.