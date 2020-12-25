 Skip to main content
Meet Elko's pets of the week
Please meet our Holiday Pets Of The Week: Tobe Ryan, No. 46307738, is only 9 months old so will still need some training and yes, his left ear is really just like the picture. Tobe Ryan is a very sweet dog, loves people, but still on the shy side when you first meet. He is already neutered and vaccinated so he could become part of your family immediately.

Our black feline friend, No. 46317083, wears her white diamond proudly and is a very sweet young lady. She would also make a great addition to any family. Please call the Elko Animal Shelter, 775-777-7333, to make an appointment to meet them and then arrange an adoption.

Remember, all transactions are done by appointment only during these difficult times.

