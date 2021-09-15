 Skip to main content
Meet the birds and flowers of Alaska
Meet the birds and flowers of Alaska

Willow ptarmigan

This willow ptarmigan was photographed near Nome, Alaska.

September 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Lois Ports will give a presentation on a recent trip to Nome, Alaska. This PowerPoint talk will feature photos of the scenery, wildlife, birds and flowers that she and her husband Mark saw on the trip. It will include range maps for the birds that were seen, and she will discuss how many of these birds that breed in the far northern tundra of Alaska migrate through our area in the spring, fall or both. She will also include interesting facts from their life histories. We hope you can join us virtually for this presentation.

Due to the high positivity rate for Covid-19 in our area the officers and board members for Bristlecone Audubon have decided that it is best to hold virtual meetings for at least the next few months. We will be using Zoom as our platform. If you would like to be sent a link for this program, please email us at bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com before Thursday, September 16.

