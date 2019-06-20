ELKO – The Elko County District Attorney’s office is hosting its second annual barbecue June 26 behind the courthouse.
A sock drive for brand new packaged socks for men, women and children is also being conducted by the office through June 24. Socks and other hygiene products will be available for those in need at the barbecue.
The community outreach events are part of continuing efforts to uphold an open-door policy in the district attorney’s office, said Tyler Ingram.
“We want to let the community know that the DA’s office wants to be more open and accessible,” Ingram explained. “We are here to work for them and we’re ready to talk about any issues they may have.”
The barbecue is free to the public and is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the courthouse at 540 Court St. Sponsors include Roy’s Market, Pepsi and Coca-Cola.
At last year's barbecue the staff gave away hygiene bags donated to them by another organization. This year, the office is conducting a sock drive in addition to handing out more hygiene products.
“We noticed that people are in need of clean socks,” Ingram said. “It’s another positive thing we can do for somebody.”
Having a community event is a good change of pace for the office staff and attorneys who “often deal with negative things in some way or another in dealing with crimes,” Ingram said.
“It seems like no matter what happens in a particular case, there is a negative aspect to it,” he said. “It’s a good outlet for us to do something that is positive. To give a free lunch makes us feel good and do something for the community in the process, and lets us step away from the negative side of what we do."
