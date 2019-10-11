You are the owner of this article.
Meet the Elko High School Strings Orchestra

"Seven Nation Army"

A Elko High School strings student practices his violin part in a rehearsal of "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes. 

 Toni Milano

Strains of “Seven Nation Army” emerge from the Elko High School band room at a rehearsal on a crisp September morning. But it’s not played with guitar and drums as performed by rock duo, The White Stripes. Instead, members of the EHS strings orchestra practice the heart-pounding song using bass, cello, violas and violins for the percussion and guitar riff.

For today’s students who are learning a stringed instrument, they have three centuries worth of influences to draw upon, blending classical with modern compositions. They are just as familiar traditional works from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” as they are with “Clocks” by Coldplay.

As you meet some members of the strings orchestra, you’ll find out what inspired them to play their instruments, what songs they enjoy and if they plan to pursue music as a career or a hobby.

