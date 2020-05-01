Meet the Pet of the Week
Meet the Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

This week's Pet of the Week is Egypt. He loves people and plays well with other dogs.

ELKO -- Meet the Elko Animal Shelter's handsome, neutered, 3.7-year-old Pet of the Week, Egypt (No. 42920769). He was surrendered because his owner could no longer care for him. He loves people, plays well with other dogs, male or female, and appears well mannered. He could use more attention and exercise from his new family, but will make a wonderful addition to your household. Please call the Elko Animal Shelter and make an appointment to meet him, 777-7333.

Another reminder about how the Elko Animal Shelter is operating during the COVID-19 crisis. We are open to the public by appointment only, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. These appointments are for potential adoptions, redemptions and surrenders.

To view the animals currently in the Shelter, please go to www.elkocity.com, click on Departments, then go to the Animal Shelter and scroll down for descriptions and pictures.

