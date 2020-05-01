Meet the Pet of the Week

ELKO -- Meet the Elko Animal Shelter's handsome, neutered, 3.7-year-old Pet of the Week, Egypt (No. 42920769). He was surrendered because his owner could no longer care for him. He loves people, plays well with other dogs, male or female, and appears well mannered. He could use more attention and exercise from his new family, but will make a wonderful addition to your household. Please call the Elko Animal Shelter and make an appointment to meet him, 777-7333.