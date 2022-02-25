Meet the pet of the week

ELKO – Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s handsome Pet of The Week, No. 49624133.

He is approximately 6 years old, sweet as can be, walks well on a leash and would prefer to be kept indoors. He certainly prefers comfort over cold weather.

Come down to the Animal Shelter to meet him or call 775-777-7333 to ask questions about him and confirm the shelter’s hours. The shelter is open seven days per week but hours differ on the weekend.

If you like, check the City of Elko Website, www.elkocity.com and then go to Department and Animal Shelter where you will find all the animals that are available for adoption.

