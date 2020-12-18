 Skip to main content
Meet the Pets of the Week

Please meet our two wonderful Pets of the Week.

The orange and white cat, No. 46281521, is a female with long hair, less than one year old, on the shy side, but loves to interact with people. She will be spayed Dec. 22 and available for adoption that afternoon. She would love to meet you.

Our 6-month-old Australian cattle dog is super friendly and loving but will take an understanding, responsible person to interact with her. Why? She has a severe hearing problem. Please make an appointment to meet her and fall in love.

Meeting and viewing animals is only done by appointment. Please call the shelter, 775-777-7333, to make those arrangements.

Happy Holidays from the Elko Animal Shelter Staff!

