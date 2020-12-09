Memories of old Dayton, Nevada

After Raymond passed away a few years ago, my brother, sister and I decided to donate his accordion to one of his favorite dance halls. We had heard the upstairs ballroom at Dayton’s Odeon Hall may be converted to a museum someday. When this was the location of Mia’s Swiss restaurant, Mary and I took Raymond there to visit the old upstairs ballroom. This brought back many memories for him of the days when he and his band had played there. He told me that security was provided by a deputy sheriff named Lester Barton. He kept order at the dances with a rifle equipped with a banana clip.

The idea of putting a museum in the Odeon Hall never did materialize. I then decided to donate the symphonic console accordion made by Guerrini Co. of San Francisco and some photographs to the Dayton Historical Museum located in the second oldest schoolhouse in Nevada, built in 1865. It is located at Shady Lane and Logan Alley in Dayton.

One of the photographs I donated was the Dayton school class of 1906 taken in front of the school. In the photo were eight members of the Cassinelli clan who were students there in 1906. One of them was my grandfather, Pete Cassinelli, Raymond’s father. Also in the photo was Lester Barton without his rifle.

Dayton also happens to have one of just a few intact Nevada Pony Express stations located on main street between the Fox Hotel and the Union hotel. These buildings are now private homes but the ruins of the station walls can be seen from the street behind the residences. One of the stone walls extends between the buildings and can be seen from Main Street. This is just across the street from J's Old Town Bistro. The ruins include a massive high arch wall with an opening high enough for the ponies to access.

Dayton author and historian Dennis Cassinelli's books can be ordered at a discount on his blog at denniscassinelli.com.

