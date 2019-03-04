ALAMOSA, Colo. — Madison Jo Merschel from Spring Creek graduated Summa Cum Laude from Adams State University, Alamosa, Colorado, during the Fall 2018 commencement ceremony on Dec. 15. Merschel received a Bachelor of Science in business administration/marketing.
Adams State awarded 250 undergraduate degrees.
