Michael Martin Murphey and the Rio Grande Band to perform at the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

ELKO — Michael Martin Murphey presents a special performance of songs from his over 40 years of performing … all with his stellar Rio Grande Band featuring Gary Roller, Ollie O’Shea, Ryan Murphey and rising star Carin Mari.

The performance starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Elko Convention Center Auditorium. Tickets are on sale at www.nationalcowboypoetrygathering.org.

This exceptional performance at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering will feature such hits as “What’s Forever For,” “Wildfire,” “Cowboy Logic” and selections from his recent Cowboy Christmas tour that has been touring annually for over 25 years.

Michael Martin Murphey is a proud son of Texas, where his family settled in 1858. He divides his time between his home in Amarillo, headquarters of Murphey Western Institute in Fort Worth, and his Rocky Mountain ranch in Walden, Colorado.

A true genre-busting artist, he has released more than 35 albums. His song “Wildfire” is among the most-aired songs in radio history.