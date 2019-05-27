ELKO -- Adobe Middle School and Spring Creek Middle School students recently went on a history-based tour and visited the historic places and cities of Gettysburg, Philadelphia, Valley Forge and Washington, D.C.
The group included about 63 students, parents and other chaperones.
The students and parents would like to thank the companies of Coach USA who donated a bus to the group to get them to and from the airport in Salt Lake City and the following companies for donating to the t-shirt fundraiser: Maynard's Hardwood Floors; Montrose Glass; Elko Overhead Door; The Elko County Sheriff's Office; Speedy Specs; Eureka Specialty Products; Wilson, Barrows, Salyer & Jones; Canyon Construction; B.E.S.T. Solutions and Marina Hills Dental.
Their generous support of the youth allowed this trip to be a memorable experience for the kids of the Elko County School District.
Should you be interested in sending your kid on next year’s trip to Washington D.C., New York City and Boston, please email Travis Monett, Adobe Middle School vice principal, at tmonett@ecsdnv.net for more information or go online to register by visiting www.worldstrides.com/signup and using the trip identification number of 177641.
The trip will run next spring from May 3-8, 2020.
