ELKO – A walking tour of cowboy poetry and concert in one evening is set for July 18 at the Western Folklife Center featuring contemporary cowboy singer and songwriter Mike Beck.
Mike Beck, an acclaimed contemporary cowboy singer/songwriter, returns to the stage at the Western Folklife Center. He has performed across the United States and Europe and recorded seven albums. Two of his songs was selected by the Western Horseman Magazine for its list of the 13 best cowboy songs, alongside Ian Tyson, Tom Russell, Lucinda Williams and Gene Autry.
The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. with a free, guided downtown Elko walking tour of our “Portraits of the Gathering” exhibition. The interactive display installed for the 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering combines black and white portraits of past and present cowboy poets with their poetry exhibited in stores and businesses throughout town.
Beginning at the Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad Street, the tour includes only a fraction of the portraits throughout Elko, with more walking tours planned for the future.
Participants can use their mobile devices to access a QR code below the portrait to listen to the poem that is performed by the artist and read a biography about the performer.
The Pioneer Saloon opens at 6 p.m. with refreshments and beverages provided the Star Hotel. Visitors are invited to tour The Wiegand Gallery’s current exhibitions that include more “Portraits of the Gathering” and “I’ve Got Spurs.” Seating for the performance inside the G Three Bar Theater opens at 6:30 p.m.
The concert starts at 7 p.m., with Beck performing acoustic music and telling stories. To learn more about his career, visit his website at https://www.mikebeck.com/.
Tickets are available in advance at the Gift Shop inside the Folklife Center, with admission starting at $15 for non-WFC members and adults, $10 for WFC members, seniors and students, and $5 for kids. Tickets are also sold at the door, payable by check or cash only.
This event is made possible thanks to support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Nevada Arts Council and the Star Hotel.
For more information, call the Western Folklife Center at 775-738-7508.
