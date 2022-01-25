Millwright cadets graduate from dual GBC, Battle Born program

ELKO -- The Great Basin College Industrial Millwright Technology program and the Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy have announced their first graduating class of cadets from the dual credit program.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Elko Convention Center on Dec. 17. The cadets were recognized by such dignitaries as the State of Nevada, U.S. Senate, and the Nevada National Guard.

During the ceremony, seven cadets who were enrolled in the dual credit courses were recognized with a certificate from the National Center for Construction Education and Research.

All seven cadets received certificates for completing the Module 1 Basic Construction Site Safety of the NCCER Core Curriculum. Four of the cadets -- Lukas Bluemel, Aaron Egloff, Samuel Miley and Braxton Oros -- completed all the modules and will be receiving their certificates at a later date.

In addition to his certificate, Oros will be entering the Industrial Millwright program this month while completing his high school diploma this spring.

Said Braxton, “The millwright classes at BBYCA gave me the confidence that I could succeed in High School and then going forward this semester in the GBC Industrial Millwright program.”

“Nothing worth having in this world is free. It takes hard work to achieve the things of value. If it doesn't take hard work to achieve this, is it really all that valuable then?” said GBC Millwright Technology Instructor Thomas Bruns. “That is why the nationally standardized tests and Performance Verifications for the NCCER take work and effort to pass. If it was easy everyone would get the credentials and it wouldn't mean as much.”

Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy aims to help our nation’s youth improve their life skills and their employment potential. As part of the Elko County School District in Elko, youth ages 16 to 18 who have dropped out of high school may apply to the program.

Through military-based training, at-risk youth work diligently to significantly improve their life skills and employment potential.

