ELKO – A blend of health and fitness occupations finally landed Mindy Watson exactly where she wants to be.

Best known for running Empower Fitness with her husband Jeff Watson, Mindy grew up in Washington State but her family moved to Elko in 1994, and she graduated from Elko High School. She met Jeff while attending the University of Utah.

He worked in Elko, and she left school after one semester to start a family with him.

Mindy completed the nursing program at Great Basin College in 2004, and worked in the emergency room at the hospital as well as for American MedFlight. Then Jeff bought the Gold’s Gym franchise in Elko.

"I got certified to be a personal trainer when I was going through nursing school," she said. "I really enjoyed getting people healthier more than I liked taking care of them when they weren't healthy."

She left nursing and began working full time with Jeff at the gym, “just running the business with him and being a personal trainer.”

When the option came up to extend their franchise with Gold’s they decided instead to forge their own path. They created Empower Fitness in 2016, at 780 W. Silver St.

Eventually they decided to open a gym in Spring Creek as well, which they did about a year before Covid hit.

“When the pandemic happened, we had all of that time and space — our business was shut down – so that’s when I went to become a life coach,” Mindy said.

She signed up with Co-Active Training Institute, and now the pandemic was working in her favor. The California-based institute had provided in-person training but during the pandemic they were forced to offer remote courses.

After completing the five-course certification process she opened an office in the Taber Building in downtown Elko.

“I work specifically with women,” she said, helping them through transitions such as having their kids go off to college. She is still a 50-50 partner in Empower Fitness but her emphasis now is on life coaching.

“It’s definitely my passion,” she said. “It’s not that I’m giving women amazing advice, it’s just that I act as a mirror for the potential that they already have within them – I just help them discover it.”

“That’s what I love, when clients come back and they have this big ‘Aha’ moment, such as developing clear communication with their spouse, or leaving a toxic job environment – something that they wanted to do but didn’t have the courage to do. That’s what I love about coaching.”

Watson meets with clients weekly or bi-weekly, depending on their need. She also offers workshops and retreats.

The Watsons also continue to sell nutritional supplements through their gyms and at empowerfitnesssupps.com. They include Ultimate Whey Protein, Cardio Crush, Post-Game, and Elite Extreme Pre-Workout.

The Watsons have led the way in community fundraising as well, sponsoring a Lift for Hope fundraiser for the Elko Cancer Network.

During the lockdown in 2020, Mindy started a Facebook group for Spring Creek High School seniors in order to showcase their final, lonely weeks before graduation. The social media site enabled participants to “adopt a senior” and encourage them by sending cards, letters, gift baskets or college-prep items.

Their youngest daughter Hailey was one of the seniors. she went on to play softball for Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.

When COVID-19K runs were set up between their gym in Elko and the one in Spring Creek, Mindy was right there running with participants.

Last year they turned over management of their Spring Creek gym to their oldest daughter, Kierra. That gives Mindy more time to plan new adventures.

“I’m hosting my first international retreat in October,” she said, taking a group of women from Nevada, Utah and Idaho to Greece. The event will focus on spiritual and emotional wellness.

Another long-term goal would be to write a book.

“I love being a coach,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “Coaching can be a powerful tool. It’s been life changing for me. I love all things energy, healing, and personal growth.”

“A journey — a soul path — that started alone, now has the love and support of many,” she wrote. “A mission of transformation through love.”