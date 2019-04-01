Mining companies interview 115 MTC applicants

ELKO – About 115 applicants for electrical, diesel, welding and millwright programs have been interviewed for a Great Basin College scholarship program.
The Maintenance Technical Cooperative scholarship program received 150 applicants this year, with some of them coming from California, Colorado, Idaho, Utah and the Philippines, in addition to local candidates.
The $5,000 scholarship includes a paid internship at a local mine or contracting company as the student completes his or her degree in electrical systems, diesel, instrumentation, millwright and welding technologies.
Human resource representatives from Barrick, Newmont, SSR/Marigold, Komatsu, Sandvik, and Florida Canyon interviewed the prospective interns for the program.
Edward Gurrero said he is set to graduate with his associate’s degree at GBC in May. He applied for the electrical program for a bachelor’s degree in instrumentation to further his career goals.
“My ultimate goal is to become a carded journeyman,” Gurrero said. “This is an extra step to get there.”
Already familiar with the program as a student, Gurrero praised the instructors and CTE advisers, calling them “awesome.”
“I love the program,” Gurrero said. “It’s a great program for anybody to get into. I would highly recommend the program for any high school graduate.”
Formally started in 1993, the MTC program began years earlier, said Bret Murphy, dean of business and technology.
At that time, the program offered $3,000 plus the internship to qualified students, Murphy said.
The number of applicants has increased each year.
The program’s development is due in large part to the “great working relationship” between GBC and the mining and mine-related companies.
“We appreciate the cooperation between the college and the industry,” Murphy said. “It provides a great opportunity for our students.”
