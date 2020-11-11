 Skip to main content
Minuteman rides through town
Travis Gerber holds a flag at his father's gravesite on Veterans Day 2020.

 ZACH GERBER

ELKO – Like a page out of history, Travis Gerber of Spring Creek rode horseback on Veterans Day dressed in Revolutionary garb and carrying a Betsy Ross flag.

Gerber rode alongside Western Shoshone elder and Elko veteran Manuel Couchum from the Jiggs Highway to the roundabout in Spring Creek, and later in downtown Elko and to the Elko Cemetery.

At the cemetery, Gerber visited his father Grant Gerber’s gravesite in honor of Veterans Day. The elder Gerber was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army who was awarded the Bronze Star in 1969.

“I visited the Spring Creek Boys and Girls Club to talk about the Midnight Ride of Paul Revere, and the liberty obtained from the Revolution, now enshrined in our Constitution and Bill of Rights,” Gerber said.

He pointed out that Couchum was born the same year as his father.

“It was an honor for him to invite me to accompany him on his walk to remember veterans and those who have stood and fought for liberty for all Americans,” Gerber said.

Couchum is known for walking great distances across Nevada in support of Western Shoshone land rights.

