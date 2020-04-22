Minutes matter: don’t put your heart health on hold during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When a heart attack strikes, every minute matters. In fact, the first few minutes are critical in determining the short-term and long-term outcome for the patient. While the world continues to focus on the coronavirus pandemic, cardiovascular disease (or heart disease) is still the leading cause of death in the United States – and as such – it’s important to seek care in an emergency.

At Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, we want to stress the importance of recognizing the signs and symptoms of a heart-related emergency. We also want to reassure you that our hospital is still a safe place to come should you or your loved ones need care. Not only do we have safety measures in place to protect our patients from infection, but quickly taking action in an emergency will help ensure that the victim gets proper medical treatment before it’s too late.

Heart disease refers to problems inhibiting the heart’s ability to properly function and circulate blood through the body. Many of these problems are related to atherosclerosis – the process of plaque building up in the walls of the arteries. Plaque buildup narrows the arteries, making it harder for blood to flow through. This increases the risk of a blood clot forming, which can stop blood flow and potentially cause a heart attack, stroke or even cardiac arrest.