ELKO -- Miss Elko County and Miss Elko’s Outstanding Teen were crowned Saturday at the Elko Convention Center.
Alina Croft, 20, of Elko was crowned Miss Elko 2019 and Dariell Dobbs, 13, of Elko was crowned Miss Elko’s Outstanding Teen 2019. Both girls will go on to represent the area at Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen this June in Las Vegas.
Six girls from around the county vied for the titles on Saturday night. The winners each received a scholarship as their final prize.
The ladies competed in private interview with a local panel of judges, onstage question, evening wear, talent, and lifestyle and fitness. Each girl also had their own personal platform that they would like to focus their year of service on.
Dobbs performed a lyrical dance as a cancer tribute and her platform is “Teen Breastcancer Awareness.” Croft performed a vocal solo and her platform is “I am for the Child, the CASA Foundation.”
The Miss Elko County Scholarship Organization is a nonprofit organization run by volunteers. It is an official preliminary to the Miss America Organization.
The local pageant is held every February in Elko. Anyone interested in entering for next year may contact Steph Tyree at 801-389-1294 or Aimee Kendall at 775-934-0893.
