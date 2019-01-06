Try 1 month for 99¢
Argentum draft cover

In a draft layout for the upcoming edition of Argentum is "A Modernist Perspective of the 1940s." The Great Basin College arts and literary magazine is seeking submissions of art, photography and writing that blends the two eras, with cash prizes awarded to GBC students.   

 Submitted

ELKO – What happens when modern sci-fi meets the film noir style of the 1940s?

Artists, photographers and writers will have the opportunity to intertwine those themes for the upcoming edition of Great Basin College’s arts and literary magazine, Argentum.

“We are hoping to see a creative take on the 1940s,” said editor Dori Andrepont. “The full title for this year is ‘A Modernistic Perspective of the 1940s.’”

Artwork that can be photographed and reproduced, along with writing submissions will be accepted up to Feb. 15, with a limit of three submissions per entrant.

Winners will receive cash prizes ranging from $250 to $50 and will be awarded to three GBC students enrolled in summer, fall and spring semester classes for the 2018-2019 school year whose work adheres to the theme.

The magazine also accepts submissions from high school students, GBC alumni, and faculty and community members.

The scope of work is broader than it has been in previous years, Andrepont said, listing multiple genres that could be considered by the judges including detective, fantasy, folklore, humor, historical fiction, humor and western.

“We hope someone sends us an interview with a World War II veteran as much as we want to see a new science fiction story based on the Roswell UFO incident,” Andrepont said.

In visual arts, cartoons, ceramics, graphic design, drawing fabric arts, painting, photography, jewelry or sculpture will be accepted.

There are hopes that despite someone’s level of experience, everyone will try their hand at the theme, Andrepont said.

“There are many incredibly talented community members that we hope [submit work],” Andrepont said, “but new writers and artists often feel like they can’t compete with someone who has 25 years of experience, for example.”

Applying this kind of twist on entries could spur artists to look at the 1940s through the eyes of a millennial, Andrepont explained, providing some suggestions for some possible entries.

“A photographer might look at the 1940s for cosplay ideas,” she said. “A writer could consider that one historical detail that leads to a ‘what-if’ story, and an artist may want to look at futuristic art of the era.”

The theme will carry through in the magazine’s 1940s layout with much of it printed in black and white. It will be published at the end of the spring semester.

“We truly hope that the contributors have fun with this theme,” Andrepont said.

For submissions forms and guidelines, visit https://www.gbcnv.edu/argentum.

Courts, schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

